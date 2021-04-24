Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,101 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 2,698,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.