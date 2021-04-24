Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.57 and a 200 day moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

