VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.

NYSE:VMW opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. VMware has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

