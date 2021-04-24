Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.71 Million

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $375.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.74 million and the highest is $406.83 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.