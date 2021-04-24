Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

