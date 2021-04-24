Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $51.25.
About Vossloh
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.