Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $714.67 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $714.67 million and $17.63 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

