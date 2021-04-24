Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $660.58 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00005977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

