Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Watsco posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $292.27. The stock had a trading volume of 247,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.19. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $295.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

