Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

WSO stock opened at $292.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $295.94. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

