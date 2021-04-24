Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 139.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

