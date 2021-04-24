WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -231.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Analyst Recommendations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit