WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -231.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.23. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

