Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,500 Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1,106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Image Sensing Systems worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ISNS stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

