Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33,000 Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit