Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33,000 Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

