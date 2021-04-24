Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $41,000 in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

