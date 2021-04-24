Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

