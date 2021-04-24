Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,160 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ADAP stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

