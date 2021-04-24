Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

