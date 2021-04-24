White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of WGO opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. White Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.34.
White Gold Company Profile
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.