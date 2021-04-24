White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WGO opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. White Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.34.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

