William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

