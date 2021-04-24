WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.