WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.