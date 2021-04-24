WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,850 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

