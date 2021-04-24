WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

