Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.94. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

