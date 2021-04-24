Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $254.80 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.