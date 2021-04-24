Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.903 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

