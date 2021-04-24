XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $8.33 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.54 or 0.01382592 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,661,242,346 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261,242,346 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

