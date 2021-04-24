Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.37

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

About Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

