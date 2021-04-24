Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.98

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 19638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.