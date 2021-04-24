YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $101.00. The stock traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 17071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

