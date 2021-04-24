yTSLA Finance Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 148.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $198,759.98 and approximately $75,102.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

