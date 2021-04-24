Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.44.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.