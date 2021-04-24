Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.87 Million

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $268.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.30 million and the lowest is $263.27 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $282.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 2,411,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.