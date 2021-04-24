Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 507,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

