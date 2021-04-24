Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report sales of $173.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $699.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

