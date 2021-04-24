Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post sales of $85.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $86.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $66.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $375.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $408.98 million, with estimates ranging from $398.98 million to $414.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 349,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.