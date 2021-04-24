Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $79.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $463.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of PLUG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,143,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,373,355. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

