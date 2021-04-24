Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post sales of $107.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.40 million and the highest is $109.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $422.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.77 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 339,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

