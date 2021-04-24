Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,156. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,113,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

