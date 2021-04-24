Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $12.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

