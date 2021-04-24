Zacks: Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $126.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $114.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $559.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after buying an additional 143,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,105. The company has a market cap of $850.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

