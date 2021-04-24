Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.21). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

Several analysts have commented on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

ASND traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $132.07. 204,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

