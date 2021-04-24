Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 298,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

