Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $217.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.45 million and the lowest is $216.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $229.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,168. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

