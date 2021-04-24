Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

NBLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 328,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

