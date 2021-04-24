Zacks: Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of SB opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $286.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.