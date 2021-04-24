Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

