Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 269.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 966,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 353.87 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

