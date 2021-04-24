Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($0.98). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Tricida stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Tricida has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $234.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,500 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

