Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.74). Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vistra.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
