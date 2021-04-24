Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.74). Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.